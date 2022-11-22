2022 edition of Ghana National Basketball Championship to kick off on December 12

Basketball of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A total of 540 players, technical and management members, grouped into 36 teams are expected to participate in the 2022 edition of the Ghana National Basketball Championship.



The tournament scheduled for December 12 to December 22, 2022, is set to serve as the climax of all basketball activities in the year and take place in Cape Coast.



The competition which is on the theme ‘Rallying For Development’ aims to promote gender equality, good health, and well-being, quality education, among others.



The 36 teams, made up of 18 male and female teams will be drawn from the ten traditional administrative regions, the Ghana Education Service, Ghana Universities Association, and the Ghana Technical Universities Association.



There will also be teams from the security institutions such as the Ghana Armed Force, Police, Prison,s and Fire Services. The Ghana Revenue Authority is also expected to compete in the championship. ‘



The ten-day basketball festival will also see action from physically-challenged teams, children, and veterans of the various security agencies.



Organizers are confident that they will crown the year with an exciting and thrilling event that will set up the sport for further growth in 2023.



The competition will see the gathering of the country’s foremost basketball talents, battling for honors for their respective teams.