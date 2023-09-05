2022 World Cup was rigged for Messi and Argentina - Louis van Gaal

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Former Netherlands manager, Louis van Gaal has claimed that the 2022 FIFA World Cup was rigged for Argentina, specifically, Lionel Messi to win.



The former Barcelona manager claimed that Argentina got away with many bookable offenses and also scored question goals as compared to his side's.



Speaking with the Dutch newspaper NOS, Van Gaal, who resigned right after losing to the eventual winners in the quarter-final, noted that given the aforementioned reasons, he believed the tournament was rigged for Argentina to win.



"I don't really want to say much about it. When you see how Argentina gets the goals and how we get the goals, and how some Argentina players overstepped the mark and were not punished, then I think it all premeditated game."



He stood by his words but agreed that 7-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi deserved to be a world winner.



"I mean everything I say. That Messi should become world champion? I think so, yes.'



Argentina eliminated Van Gaal's Netherlands during their quest to win the World Cup in Qatar. The Abeceletis beat the Dutch on penalties after an exciting two-all draw.



Messi magically assisted the opener in the game, when he threaded a pass through the legs of Ake for Molina to finish it off.



The Inter Miami man doubled the score from the spot in the second half. While the game appeared to be done for Argentina, substitute Wout Wheghorst scored a late brace to send the game to extra-time.



Eventually, Argentina won 4-3 on penalties and went on to beat Croatia 3-0 in the semi-final before defeating France in the final to lift their third World Cup title.





