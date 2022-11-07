2022 World Cup squad: Check out the 19 players who have returned to Black Stars

Sports News of Monday, 7 November 2022

19 will return to the Black Stars camp after coach Otto Addo announced his 55-man provisional squad on Friday, November 4, for the 22nd edition of the FIFA Worlds Cup in Qatar.



The 19 players in question are those who missed out on Ghana's September international friendly games against Brazil and Nicaragua in France and Spain respectively.



Crystal Palace mildew, Jeffrey Schlupp, returns to the squad after almost a year of absence in the Black Stars.



Schlupp's last call-up was handed to him by CK Akonnor in the September 2021 World Cup group game against Ethiopia at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



RC Genk winger, Joseph Paintsil, also returns to the team after missing out on the two international games against Brazil and Nicaragua.



Below are the 19 players who have returned to the Black Stars:



Danlad Ibrahim, Lawrence Ati Zigi, Dennis Korsah, Andy Yiadom, Imoro Ibrahim, Jonathan Mensah, Kassim Adams, Abdul Mumin, Edmund Addo, Joseph Paintsil, Majeed Ashimeru, Jeffrey Schlupp, Mohammed Dauda, Yaw Yeboah, Emmanuel Gyesi, Samuel Owusu, Joel Fameyeh, Caleb Ekuban, and Richmond Boakye Yiadom.



Other notable names in the squad are, Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Salisu, Thomas Partey, Andre Dede Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Mubarak Wakaso, Daniel Kofi-Kyereh, Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew and Felix Afena Gyan have all been named in the squad.



The Black Stars will begin their 2022 FIFA World Cup with an opening game against Portugal on Thursday, November 24 at the 974 Stadium in Doha, Qatar.



