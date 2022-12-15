2022 World Cup records another casualty as Kenyan security man dies

Sports News of Thursday, 15 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Another life has been lost at the 2022 World Cup as it has been confirmed a Kenyan migrant worker died on Saturday, after the Argentina versus Netherlands game.



John Njau Kibue who served as a security man during the game has been confirmed dead after falling off the Lusail Stadium.



Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the World Cup organising body, in a statement said that the 24-year-old Kenyan died three days after being under intensive care in a Qatari hospital.



“On Saturday 10 December, John Njau Kibue, a security guard at Lusail Stadium, suffered a serious fall while on duty,” the SC said. “We regret to announce that, despite the efforts of the medical team, he sadly passed away in hospital on Tuesday 13 December after being in the intensive care unit for three days. His next of kin have been informed.



“Qatar’s tournament organisers are investigating the circumstances leading to the fall as a matter of urgency and will provide further information pending the outcome of the investigation.”



Kibue becomes the second person who has been confirmed dead during the tournament after celebrated US journalist, Grant Wahl died while covering the same match.



Wahl according to an autopsy report died of aneurysm in his heart.



“Grant died from the rupture of a slowly growing, undetected ascending aortic aneurysm with hemopericardium,” the widow wrote on her husband’s Substack newsletter; hemopericardium refers to blood in the sac that surrounds the heart.



“The chest pressure he experienced shortly before his death may have represented the initial symptoms. No amount of CPR or shocks would have saved him. His death was unrelated to COVID. His death was unrelated to vaccination status. There was nothing nefarious about his death.”



