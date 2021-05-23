2022 World Cup qualifiers: Ghana is beatable – South Africa coach

Sports News of Sunday, 23 May 2021

Hugo Broos is the new head coach for South Africa



He is confident his team will qualify for the 2022 World Cup



He expects a tough contest against Ghana but believes his team will triumph





Hugo Broos, the new head coach of South Africa’s national team has expressed the readiness of his to take on the Black Stars in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Broos was handed the job recently following the axing of Molefi Ntseki after the Africa Cup of Nations failure.



Broos’ major task is to qualify the team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and must face beating Ghana in achieving that.



Bafana Bafana have been paired in Group G alongside Ghana, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe.



The former Cameroon coach is quoted to have said that beating the Black Stars though difficult is not an impossible task.



He described Ghana as a ‘dangerous opponent’ but believes that with proper planning, South Africa can outdo Ghana and qualify.



“I know Ghana very well, Zimbabwe is a dangerous opponent and Ethiopia. I think Ethiopia was in the group of Egypt, every team can be beaten but it's not a guarantee that because I know how to beat Ghana so we can beat Ghana again," he said.



“Secondly we have to be ready for that and we have enough work to do to be ready for that. And we will see in September if South Africa will be ready to beat Ghana but why not?” Hugo Broos quizzed.



Broos won the 2017 Total Africa Cup of Nations title with Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions in Gabon.



He has been in charge of the likes of Club Brugge, Anderlecht, Genk (Belgium), Trabzonspor (Turkey) and JS Kabylie and NA Dey (Algeria).