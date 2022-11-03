2022 World Cup: We will do everything to ensure Black Stars excel - Ibrahim Sunday

Sports News of Thursday, 3 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

1971 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] winner, Ibrahim Sunday says the country must come together and support the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup.



Ghana will be making their fourth appearance at the Mundial after securing qualification at the expense of Nigeria in March.



Speaking in an interview, Sunday reiterated that the team will be successful at the tournament when the legends and the entire country support the team.



“Whatever we have or we know to do to help the Black Stars do well at the World Cup, as individuals and groups, we have to do it. So that in the end, we all give thanks to the Almighty," he said as reported by Citi Sports.



“They [Black Stars] are going to make it “Insha Allah”. But they cannot make it without our support. So we need everyone’s support," he added.



Ghana has been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.



The Black Stars will officially open camp on November 10 in Abu Dhabi and will take on Switzerland in their final preparatory game on November 17.



Ghana after a poor performance in Brazil in 2014 are hoping to put up a decent performance in Qatar.



The 22nd edition of the Mundial has been scheduled to kick off from November 20 to December 18.