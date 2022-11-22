2022 World Cup: Watch Dutchman Cody Gakpo's goal against Senegal

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Dutch player of Ghanaian descent, Cody Gakpo, scored in Netherlands' 2-0 win over Senegal in their Group A encounter on Monday, November 21, 2022.



The match ended goalless in the first half with the main chance of the closed encounter falling to Frankie De Jong.



Gakpo scored the first goal when De Jong whipped in a cross after a number of exchanges around Senegalese defenders, a speeding Gakpo run behind the central defence, before heading past oncoming Senegalese goalie, Edouard Mendy.



The goal came in the 86th minute.



Watch Gakpo's goal below:







The game was sealed with Davy Klaassen's second goal in added time when he dribbled the ball past Mendy to slot home.



Ecuador and the Netherlands are at the top of Group A with the same points and goal difference with Qatar and Senegal lingering in 3rd and 4th place with no points and no goals.