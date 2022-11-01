2022 World Cup: Three Uruguay players in scoring form at club level

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Uruguay's top players, who will face Ghana in their opening World Cup encounter in Qatar on December 2nd, are consistently scoring on the European stage.



Darwin Nunez of Uruguay was among those who scored for Liverpool. On the 27th, Nunes scored a spectacular header against Ajax in the Champions League Group A encounter.



Darwin Nunez became the fastest player in Premier League history in the 12th round against West Ham United, hitting a high speed of 38km/h.



Rodrigo Bentancour, who plays for Spurs, scored on the same day as Nunez. In the Champions League Group D match 5 against Sporting, Bentancour also saved the team from defeat by scoring an equalizer with a header from a corner kick.



Federico Valverde, who plays for Real Madrid, scored a cool medium-range shot in the home match against Sevilla in Spanish La Liga.



Uruguay is in Group H with Ghana, Portugal, and South Korea.