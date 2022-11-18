2022 World Cup: The entire nation is solidly behind you; go and make us proud - Akufo-Addo to Black Stars

Sports News of Friday, 18 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed confidence in the Black Stars ahead of the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



On Thursday, the President held a meeting with the Supporters Union of Ghana in the presence of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif at the Jubilee House in Accra.



Speaking to the supporters, the President urged the national team to do their best at the world cup.



“I’m very confident that with the players that have been selected and with the excellent technical team that we have under the leadership of Otto Addo, we are going to give a very good account of ourselves,” President Akufo-Addo shared.



The President further assured Black Stars that the entire country will be rooting for them at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



“Let’s all together rally behind the team and make sure we give them the maximum support. We are going to go a long way in Qatar.



“They should know that the entire nation without distinction, politics, religion, or ethnicity, the entire Ghanaian nation is 100% solidly behind the team,” President Akufo-Addo added.



Ghana’s Black Stars are currently in Abu Dhabi UAE. This evening, the team will travel to Qatar to prepare for the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, November 18, 2022.