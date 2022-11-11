2022 World Cup: Supercomputer predicts early exit for Ghana

Sports News of Friday, 11 November 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

A supercomputer based on Opta information has predicted an early exit for Ghana at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.



Ghana, lowest ranked team heading into the tournament, are in group of death and have to be extremely good against Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay to advance to the knockout stages.



Black Stars begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24. They will play South Korea four days later and conclude their group-stage campaign against Uruguay on December 2.



The supercomputer picked Portugal as the team most likely to advance to the round of 16 in Group H. It predicted an 82.6% chance of Portugal reaching the round of 16 .



The probability of winning the round of 16 is 45.2%, the quarterfinals is 23.3%, and Portugal is expected to win the championship at 5.4% .



The probability that Korea will advance to the round of 16 is predicted to be 29.1% . It fell far short of second-placed Uruguay (62.2%) and slightly outpaced Ghana (26.1%).







