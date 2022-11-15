2022 World Cup: Stonebwoy describes Black Stars squad as 'Pay to play' team

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy says the Black Stars full of players who paid money to be call-up for the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar which starts on November 20.



The Dance hall artist was reacting to Coach Otto Addo’s final 26 man squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar as Ghana plays European giant Portugal on November 24.



He believes that some players are not included in the Black Stars team for the Mundial because they didn’t pay their way to the event.



Coach Otto Addo named his 26-man squad for the World Cup 2022 in Qatar on Monday, November 14, 2022.



Midfielder Mubarak Wakaso, Crystal Palace FC midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp and KRC Genk forward Joseph Paintsil were dropped from the squad.



While some known faces remain in the squad, others missed out.



Because of injuries, Richard Ofori, Jojo Wollacott, and Baba Iddrisu were not included in the squad.



Stonebwoy accused the Ghana Football Association for engaging in Pay to Play act in handing call-ups to some players for the Mundial.



“There are players who are supposed to be in the squad who are not here because of #PayToPlay

@ghanafaofficial why?”, the musician wrote on his social media account.



Ghana WC squad – Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati Zigi, Abdul Nurudeen, Ibrahim Danlad



Defenders: Denis Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Abdul-Rahman Baba, Gideon Mensah



Midfielders:



André Ayew, Thomas Partey, Elisha Owusu, Salis Abdul Samed, Mohammed Kudus, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh



Forwards:



Daniel Barnieh Afriyie, Kamal Sowah, Issahaku Abdul Fatawu, Osman Bukari, Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Kamaldeen Sulemana



