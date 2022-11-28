2022 World Cup: South Korea gave us a tough time - Jordan Ayew

Sports News of Monday, 28 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars attacker Jordan Ayew has stated that South Korea gave Ghana a tough time in their second Group H game at the Education City Stadium on Monday afternoon.



The Crystal Palace player was excellent in the encounter against the Asian giants.



The Black Stars of Ghana in the first half battled the South Koreans who put pressure on the back four of Ghana for close to 20 minutes. Before halftime, Ghana broke the deadlock after some interesting play.



Ghana was the first to score through Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu in the 24th minute after a corner by Jordan Ayew. The goal was checked by VAR and the referee whistled for a goal.



Ghana scored again in the 34th minute through Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus after receiving a wonderful ball from Jordan Ayew.



After halftime, the South Koreans made a couple of changes and started putting pressure on Ghana. The pressure made off and Gue-sung Cho scored from a pass from Kang-in Lee. They scored a few minutes later through Gue-sung Cho again.



Ghana's third goal was scored by Mohammed Kudus his second of the game. His game was assisted by Inaki Williams.



After the game, Jordan Ayew said Ghana did not start the second half well but getting the three points is most important.



"The most important thing is that we got the three points. We scored two goals in the first half. We didn't start the second half well but we grew into it and managed to score the third goal. We defended well they gave us a tough time,"



Jordan Ayew did not complete the game he was substituted in the 78th minute. He was replaced by Rennes attacker Kamaldeen Sulemana.