Sports News of Friday, 21 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2022 World Cup: Social media users react to pundit job of Black Stars assistant coach

News emerged on Thursday, October 20, 2022, that Black Stars assistant coach, George Boateng, will work as a pundit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Global sports outlet, beIN sports via an official statement confirmed that the former Aston Villa U-23 gaffer will be a pundit for the channel during the tournament.

Per the statement, Boateng will join the likes of Kaka, David Villa, Gary Neville, John Terry, Lothar Matthaus and other former footballers and former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, on pundit duties.

For most Ghanaians reacting on social media, they are wondering exactly how Otto Addo's assistant will combine his commitments to the Black Stars with that of beIN Sports.

While neither the Ghana Football Association nor Coach Boateng himself is yet to comment on the development, social media users are having their say on the matter.

Ghana opens her World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24th before taking Uruguay and South Korea respectively.

The Black Stars will play Switzerland in a final friendly before the start of the World Cup.

