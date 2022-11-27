2022 World Cup: Sabiri, Abouhklal scores as Morocco shock Belgium to go top of Group F

Sports News of Sunday, 27 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Morocco have stunned Belgium to go top of Group F after putting two past the second-best team in the World at the Al Thumama Stadium.



Sabiri and Abouhkal came from the bench to net two second-half goals to hand Morocco their third-ever victory at the World Cup after 17 matches.



Morocco despite trailing in possession were the most threatening in the first half and got a deserved lead on the stroke of halftime through Hakim Ziyech.



Ziyech scored from a direct freekick but the goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR review showed Saiss, who was in an offside position, interfered with the cross.



The Atlas Lions came in stronger in the second half, suffering possession but being dangerous in attack.



Abdelhamid Sabiri, who replaced Amallah, gave the North Africans the lead in the 73rd minute from a similar freekick that was ruled out in the first half.



During the additional time, Zakaria Aboukhlal doubled the lead for Morocco after Ziyech brilliantly set him up for a top-corner finish to secure all the3 points.



This is their first at the World Cup since 1998 in France.



Morocco, who have four points, are now on the verge of qualifying as they would need a draw in their final game against Canada to progress to the round of 16.





EE/DA