2022 World Cup: 'Proud' George Weah 'dines' with son who plays for the US

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President of Liberia, George Manneh Weah has expressed his pride as a father whose son is participating at the highest level of world football.



Despite the absence of Liberia at the ongoing FIFA World Cup, Weah is in Qatar on official duties as part of which he watched his son, Timothy, play for the United States of America in their first match on November 21.



"Just had dinner with my son Timothy Weah. Proud daddy," the one-time world best footballer wrote on Twitter.



His post was accompanied by photos of the Weah family - himself, Timothy and his mother Clar.



The US drew one-all with Wales in their first match at the World Cup, Timothy grabbed the first goal which was canceled by Welsh forward Gareth Bale, who scored late to grab an important point in Group B’s opening fixture at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Monday night.



Weah scored the team’s first goal at a World Cup since Julian Green against Belgium in 2014, after connecting a pass from Christian Pulisic to power the Americans ahead.





Just had dinner with my son Timothy Weah. Proud daddy. pic.twitter.com/Jrx2vT3iAa — George Weah (@GeorgeWeahOff) November 22, 2022

The Stars and Stripes of the USA made their intention known from the blast of the referee’s whistle, with excessive pressure on the opponent’s defense and dominating play.This yielded positive results when 22-year-old Weah coolly finished off a brilliant pass from Chelsea’s Pulisic.The Dragons came back strong in the second stanza fighting for at least a point, but USA’s goalkeeper Matt Turner pulled some fantastic saves to keep his side in the lead.USA was cruising to a resounding victory until defender Walker Zimmerman brought down Bale in the 18-yard box.