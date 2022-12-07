2022 World Cup: Otto Addo should be hailed - Saanie Daara

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 December 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana head coach Otto Addo should be commended for the work he did for the Black Stars, this is according to former Director of Communications of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ibrahim Sannie Daara.



According to him, the coach has given the Ghana national team its new generation of players for the future.



He is of the view that the likes of Alidu Seidu, Mohammed Salisu, and Abdul Salis Samed who had the chance to show Ghana what they can do for the national team together with Mohammed Kudus are the future of the Black Stars.



“We should be hailing him [Otto Addo] for bringing us a new generation of players that will lead us forward,” Ibrahim Sannie Daara told Joy News in an interview via Zoom on Tuesday night.



The CAF media officer added, “Otto Addo has been able to give us a squad that can challenge titles in the future. They are capable of winning the Afcon.



“They can play two or three world cups because most of them are in their early 20s which is good for any country.”



Having gone to the world cup with the youngest squad, it is clear that the future of the Black Stars is in the youth.



With the performance of Mohammed Kudus at the tournament in Qatar, it is clear that the next head coach must build the team around the Ajax star.