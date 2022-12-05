2022 World Cup: Otto Addo has not done better than Kwesi Appiah – Dan Kwaku Yeboah

Sports News of Monday, 5 December 2022

Ghanaian sports journalist, Dan Kwaku Yeboah believes that Otto Addo has not done a better job with the Black Stars than coach Kwesi Appiah did in 2014.



Although Kwesi Appiah was the first Ghanaian coach to lead the Black Stars to the World Cup, he never won a match with the team but Otto Addo led the Black Stars to their first victory under a Ghanaian coach at the World Cup.



However, Dan Kwaku Yeboah argues Otto Addo cannot be said to be a better coach than Kwasi Appiah.



He argued that Kwasi Appiah faced harsh treatment during his time which he believes Otto Addo wouldn’t have survived.



“My primary teacher taught me that the best way to compare two things is to give them the same platform. In 2022 Nana Addo’s government never assured that players would be paid during their training tour neither did he say they would be paid in Doha so there is no need to compare,” Dan Kwaku Yeboah said.



“I have read posts from people saying that Otto Addo has done better than Kwasi Appiah, but if Otto Addo experienced what Kwesi Appiah went through maybe we would have conceded 20 goals. Government made every provision available” he added.



Both Kwasi Appiah and Otto Addo were unable to qualify Ghana out of the group stages at the World Cup.



