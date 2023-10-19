2022 World Cup: 'One Man Supporter' rejects allegations of 'chopping' supporters' money

Sports News of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Leader of Ghana Sports Supporters Union (GSSU) Abraham Boakye, widely known as One Man Supporter has poured cold water on his misconduct allegations by the General Secretary of the Union, Kassim Awal Osman.



The Union has accused Boakye of misconduct, which includes the misappropriation of funds, and failure to account for 50 slots for the Qatar World Cup by the Qatar Supreme Council.



As a result, the union in a recently held press conference gave One Man a five-day ultimatum to step down or face a vote of no confidence.



And responding to the allegations at his Tesano office in Accra, Boakye admitted receipt of a $10,000 cash donation from Chipper Cash Foundation, of which Patrice Evra is an ambassador.



Boakye, however, stated that he indeed received the said amount donated to three countries - Ghana, Cameroun, and Senegal ahead of the World Cup.



He pointed out that transaction deductions reduced the face value of the cheque to $9,600 but he ensured that whoever was due received his or her share.



"It is not true that l did not render accounts for the Evra money, my members will bear me witness, whoever was entitled to the money received their portion, including those making the allegations. I remember sending one of my executives to Aziz Futtah to hand his to him at Abelenkpe," said One Man.



He added " ... regarding the slots, we shared it equally, we met at the Sports Minister's office, where they have gone to report me, but l made it clear to the Minister that it was false. We shared it equally, so l don't know where these allegations are coming from. "



He as a result appealed to the Ministry to treat them as different groups when it comes to allocation of slots and other benefits, but stated that they will remain as one unit for the various national teams on match days.