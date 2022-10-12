You are here: HomeSports2022 10 12Article 1640606

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

2022 World Cup: Mubarak Wakaso returns from suspension in Belgium to push for Black Stars place

Ghana International Mubarak Wakaso returned from suspension over the weekend to feature for Eupen in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League.

Wakaso played full throttle when his side, Eupen suffered a heavy defeat against KAA Gent.

The former Deportivo Alaves star Mubarak Wakaso made strong return from suspension despite his side 4-0 defeat.

The midfielder was a standout performer for Eupen after lasting the entire duration of the game at Kehrwegstadion.

Per statistics available to Footballghana.com, the tough-tackling midfielder scored a mark of 6.9 which was bettered by only Christie-Davies, who had a 7.1 rating.

The former Villareal man got the best of the midfield battle against Gent's Vadis Ojidja-Ofoe and compatriot Elisha, who was a second half substitute.

However, poor defending cost the hosts, who conceded two goals at either side of half time.

