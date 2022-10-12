2022 World Cup: Mubarak Wakaso returns from suspension in Belgium to push for Black Stars place

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana International Mubarak Wakaso returned from suspension over the weekend to feature for Eupen in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League.



Wakaso played full throttle when his side, Eupen suffered a heavy defeat against KAA Gent.



The former Deportivo Alaves star Mubarak Wakaso made strong return from suspension despite his side 4-0 defeat.



The midfielder was a standout performer for Eupen after lasting the entire duration of the game at Kehrwegstadion.



Per statistics available to Footballghana.com, the tough-tackling midfielder scored a mark of 6.9 which was bettered by only Christie-Davies, who had a 7.1 rating.



The former Villareal man got the best of the midfield battle against Gent's Vadis Ojidja-Ofoe and compatriot Elisha, who was a second half substitute.



However, poor defending cost the hosts, who conceded two goals at either side of half time.