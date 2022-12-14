2022 World Cup: Morocco will give us a tough time, says French striker Olivier Giroud

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

France striker, Olivier Giroud has admitted that the semi-final encounter against Morocco will not be easy for his side.



The veteran forward is expected to feature for Les Bleus in the encounter against the Atlas Lions in midweek to fight for a place in the final of this year’s mundial.



Ahead of the game, Olivier Giroud says he is sure in his mind that Morocco will give France a tough contest.



"We know it will be a difficult match. But here we are and we took a big step (by beating England in the quarter-finals). We will rest a bit and go back to work to prepare for this team. Morocco will make the task difficult for us,” Olivier Giroud told Viva Tv.



The semi-final match between Morocco and France is scheduled to kick off at 19:00GMT at the Education City Stadium.



France will be hoping to make it to back-to-back finals to stand a chance of defending the world title they won in 2018.