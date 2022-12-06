2022 World Cup: Morocco beat Spain to secure historic quarter-final qualification

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 December 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Morocco beat Spain on penalty shootouts to qualify for the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
The Atlas Lions won the penalty shootouts by 3-0 to snatch the quarter-finals ticket from the 2010 World Cup champions.
Morocco is the only African team to qualify for the quarter-finals at the 2022 World Cup.
The win also makes the Atlas Lions the 4th African team in history to reach the quarter-finals stages of the World Cup.
Morocco are through to the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup #morocco_spain #Morocco pic.twitter.com/lgtFoRDyMb— *Joel Eshun* (@JOELESHUN4) December 6, 2022