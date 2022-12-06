2022 World Cup: Morocco beat Spain to secure historic quarter-final qualification

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Morocco beat Spain on penalty shootouts to qualify for the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



The Atlas Lions won the penalty shootouts by 3-0 to snatch the quarter-finals ticket from the 2010 World Cup champions.



Morocco is the only African team to qualify for the quarter-finals at the 2022 World Cup.



The win also makes the Atlas Lions the 4th African team in history to reach the quarter-finals stages of the World Cup.



