2022 World Cup: Mohammed Kudus recieves Tecno Man Of The Match award

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus received Tecno man of the match award after his excellent performance against South Korea on Monday afternoon.



Black Stars technical adviser Chris Hughton presented the award to Mohammed Kudus.



After receiving the award Kudus said: "More of this ahead congratulations to all my teammates. We look forward to the next game. I want to thank them (Nima) for their support and their prayers and they should keep going and we make them proud,"



The talented forward on Monday afternoon started for the Black Stars in the second Group H match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



In a second successive game where he will not last the entire duration of the encounter, Mohammed Kudus again was the main man for the Black Stars and scored a brace to lead Ghana to an important 3-2 win against South Korea.



Although the South Koreans dominated the play in the early parts of the game, Ghana managed the pressure and eventually took control of the game.



Doing better in the attacking sequence, the Black Stars took the lead in the 24th minute when defender Mohammed Salisu capitalised on a scramble in the opponent’s box to get the ball in the back of the net.



With that lead, Ghana continued to see more of the possession and made it count 10 minutes later.



This time around, Mohammed Kudus jumped high to head a cross from Jordan Ayew to double the lead for the Black Stars.



While Ghana will take the two-goal lead into the break, South Korea made a strong comeback in the second half as a brace from Gue-sung Cho in the 58th and 61st minutes restored parity to the game.



Despite losing confidence after squandering the comfortable lead, Ghana gradually found its mojo and made it count.



In the 68th minute, poster boy Mohammed Kudus latched onto a pass from Gideon Mensah and smashed a low drive that ended up in the back of the South Korea net.



Despite the late pressure from South Korea, Ghana held on to win 3-2 to bag the maximum three points.