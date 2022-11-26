2022 World Cup: Mbappe hits brace as France progress to round 16

Sports News of Saturday, 26 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kylian Mbappe scored a brace as France narrowly beat Denmark to become the first country to qualify for the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The Paris Sant German striker netted a double in the second to seal a 2-1 win over Denmark at Stadium 974.



France ended the opening half as the better side but could not break the deadlock.



Mbappe drew the first blood on the hour mark after combining beautifully with Theo Henandez before taping the ball home.



Denmark pulled parity seven minutes later through Andreas Christensen, who connected a corner that was flicked on by Joachim Andersen.



France up the tempo of the game in search of the winner and deservedly found it after Mbappe headed Griezmann's cross home from close range.



Mbappe, who has now scored 7 goals at the World Cup, has overtaken Thierry Henry and is now 5 goals behind all-time topscorer Just Fontaine.



He has also scored 31 goals for France, tying him with France's great and football icon Zinedine Zidane.



France lead Group D with six points, while Denmark is last with one, and Australia and Tunisia are second and third with three and one point, respectively.





EE/MA