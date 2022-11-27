2022 World Cup: Mbappe fires France into last 16

Sports News of Sunday, 27 November 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

French forward Kylian Mbappe scored twice as the reigning champions defeated Denmark to become the first team to advance to the World Cup knockout round.



The 23-year-old attacker, who is France’s youngest goal scorer in the competition, once again stole the show with goals in the second half to advance his team.



Kasper Schmeichel had to make a save off a soaring attempt from Mbappe earlier in the game after he blasted over from 12 yards.



Theo Hernandez and the Paris St. Germain player exchanged a beautiful one-two before stroking in to break the tie just past the hour mark.



Seven minutes later, Denmark equalized when defender Andreas Christensen headed in at the far post after France failed to clear a corner.



Christensen, however, would have considered himself fortunate to still be on the field at that moment after only getting a yellow card for hauling back Mbappe on the 20th minute as he attempted to sprint clear.



Hugo Lloris of France made a quick save to stop Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Tottenham’s first-time shot, while Martin Braithwaite agonizingly fired into the side netting.



Mbappe, however, had the ultimate word with four minutes remaining, slipping in at the far post to score Antoine Griezmann’s cross.