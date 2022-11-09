2022 World Cup: Majeed Ashimeru dropped from Ghana's final list for tournament

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 November 2022

Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has been dropped from Ghana's final squad for the 2022 World Cup.



Majeed Ashimeru was initially included in the 55 man provisional squad list released four days ago by the Ghana Football Association.



The former WAFA midfielder has made 10 appearances, scored two goals, and assisted two in the Belgian Pro League this season.



The 25-year-old made his debut for the senior Ghana national football team on 25 May 2017 in a friendly against Benin.



According to reports in the local media Black Stars coach, Otto Addo will release the final squad on Friday.



The Black Stars of Ghana will take on Switzerland in an international friendly game on November 17th before flying to Doha, Qatar for the Mundial.



Ghana is in Group H with Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay. Ghana's first game in the 2022 World Cup will be against Portugal on 24th November. The second game against South Korea will be played on the 28th of November and the last game will be against Uruguay on the 2nd of December.