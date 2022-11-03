2022 World Cup: Luis Suarez, Cavani listed in Uruguay's provisional squad

Sports News of Thursday, 3 November 2022

Uruguay will be at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with its most reliable and experienced strikers.



In the 55-man provisional squad submitted to FIFA by the country’s football governing body, both Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani are on the list.



While the two lethal forwards may be going to their final world cup, they are sure to be motivated to help the South American country to go far in the tournament.



Fortunately for Uruguay, veteran defender Diego Godin has also recovered from his injury setback in time to make the squad for the world cup.



Check out the 55 Uruguay players whose names have been submitted to FIFA ahead of the World Cup and the various clubs they play for.



Goalkeepers:



Fernando Muslera / Galatasaray TUR



Sergio Rochet / National



Sebastian Sosa / independent ARG



Guillermo De Amores / Lanus ARG



Santiago Mele / Union of Santa Fe ARG



Gaston Olveira / Olympia PAR



Defenders:



Jose Maria Gimenez / Atletico Madrid ESP



Sebastian Coates / Sporting BY



Diego Godin / Velez Sarsfield ARG



Martin Caceres / LA Galaxy USA



Sebastian Caceres / America MEX



Agustín Rogel / Herta Berlin ALE



Leandro Cabrera / Espanyol ESP



Bruno Mendez / Corinthians BRA



Santiago Bueno / Girona ESP



Gaston Alvarez / Getafe ESP



Ronald Araujo / Barcelona ESP



Damian Suarez / Getafe ESP



Guillermo Varela / Flamengo B.R.A.



Federico Pereira / Liverpool



Jose Luis Rodriguez / National



Giovanni Gonzalez / Mallorca ESP



Mathias Olivera / Napoli ITA



Matías Viña / Rome ITA



Joaquin Piquerez / Palmeiras BRA



Alfonso Espino / Cadiz ESP



Lucas Olaza / Valladolid ESP



Midfielders



Lucas Torreira / Galatasaray TUR



Manuel Ugarte / Sporting POR



Mauro Arambarri / Getafe ESP



Matias Vecino / Lazio ITA



Rodrigo Bentancur / Tottenham ING



Federico Valverde / Real Madrid ESP



Fernando Gorriaran / Santos MEX



Felipe Carballo / National



César Araújo / Los Angeles FC USA



Fabricio Diaz / Liverpool



Facundo Pellistri / Manchester United ENG



Agustin Canobbio / A. Paranaense BRA



Diego Rossi / Fenerbahce TUR



Brian Ocampo / Cadiz ESP



Facundo Torres / Orlando USA



Nicolas De La Cruz / River Plate ARG



Maximiliano Araujo / Puebla MEX



Davis Terans / A. Paranaense BRA



Forwards:



Luis Suarez / National



Edinson Cavani / Valencia ESP



Darwin Núñez / Liverpool ING



Maximiliano Gomez / Trabzonspor TUR



Martin Satriano / Empoli ITA



Agustin Alvarez Martinez / Sassuolo ITA



Jonathan Rodriguez / America MEX



Nicolas Lopez / Tigres MEX



Thiago Borbas / River Plate



