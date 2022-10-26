2022 World Cup: John Mahama charges Black Stars to beat Luiz Suarez's Uruguay

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Former President, John Dramani Mahama believes that the 2022 World Cup affords Ghana the right opportunity to avenge the painful defeat the country suffered at the hands of Uruguay in the 2010 World Cup.



According to John Mahama, the Black Stars players must be motivated by the resolve to get one over Luis Suarez’s team.



John Mahama concedes that the Black Stars have been placed in a difficult group and will have to play above themselves to qualify for the knockout phase.



Mahama is hoping for a ‘sweet’ revenge against Uruguay as he believes the Black Stars will give Ghanaians victory.



"Unfortunately, we are in a Group of death. The teams in our Group are the strongest and look at what faith has made, bringing Uruguay into our Group again," former President Mahama said as quoted by the GFA’s website.



"It will be sweet revenge if we score them and so even if you don’t beat anybody, just beat Uruguay for me and let's pay Suarez back for what he did to us,” he added.



The NDC leader also admonished Ghanaians to rally behind the team and give them all the support needed to excel at the tournament.



“I urge that all Ghanaians should rally behind the Black Stars. The Black Stars in the past was what united us and any time the stars were playing, there was no political affiliation or ethnic orientation as we all supported them."



“Recently, it doesn't seem to be the same and I urge that we put all political considerations aside and know that, that is our best national team and for the boys to have the kind of encouragement to give their best on the world stage,” he said when the GFA visited him at his Cantonment office.



The Black Stars have been placed in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.