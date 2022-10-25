2022 World Cup: Joe Carr backs Jojo Wollacott for Black Stars number 1 spot

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana goalkeeper Joe Carr wants Black Stars coach Otto Addo to keep Jojo Wollacott as the first-choice goalkeeper for the 2022 World Cup.



The former Asante Kotoko shot stopper believes the Charlton Athletic goalkeeper has proven to be one of the best shot-stoppers since his debut in October last year and deserves to start in Qatar.



“Among the goalkeepers, Jojo Wollacott has kept more matches for the national team in recent times, so I believe he is the right man to be in post for Ghana at the World Cup”



“We cannot use any other goalkeeper for try and error sake. In the absence of Wollacott, Richard Ofori should in post. I remember Ofori was our number one but he has missed out at the moment. So, ideally, Ofori should serve as the backup goalkeeper to Wollacott” he said.



The biggest soccer mundial has been scheduled for November and December this year, with 32 countries set to battle it out for the covetous trophy in Qatar.



Ghana will open their World Cup account against Portugal before taking Uruguay and South Korea respectively.