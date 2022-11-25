2022 World Cup: It will be tough to beat South Korea - Otto Addo

Sports News of Friday, 25 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana coach, Otto Addo has said it will be difficult for his side to beat South Korea in their second group game.



The Black Stars opened their 2022 World Cup campaign against Portugal on Thursday at the 974 Stadium.



The four times African champions suffered a 3-2 defeat against the European side.



Ghana will hope to win against South Korea in their second group game on Monday at the Education City Stadium with kick-off at 13:00GMT.



Ahead of the game against the Asian side, Addo reiterated that they must win against the Koreans to be able to play in the next round of the tournament.



Quizzed if Ghana can make it to the next round of the competition after the Portugal game, the 49-year-old said, "First of all, surely, we have a chance especially because they played a draw so if we win against South Korea and Portugal win hopefully against Uruguay then we will be second so the chance is still big.



"And surely it will be very, very tough to beat South Korea because they are good. But now we have to win.



"We are under pressure but they are too," he added.



The win takes Portugal top of the group but the 0-0 draw between South Korea and Uruguay earlier in the day means today’s loss might not prove to be too costly for the Black Stars.



Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.