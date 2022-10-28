2022 World Cup: It is time to redeem yourselves from 2014 humiliation - Bagbin to Black Stars

Sports News of Friday, 28 October 2022

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has charged the Black Stars to make an impact at the 2022 World Cup after exiting at the group phase during the 2014 Mundial.



Ghana after an impressive performance in South Africa in 2010 failed to play in the next round of the tournament in Rio.



The Black Stars after three games played, the West African country exited the global showpiece with just a point making it the worse performance in the history of the World Cup.



Having secured a place in the 22nd edition of the tournament in Qatar at the expense of Nigeria, Mr. Bagbin has charged the team to rewrite the story,



According to him, Parliament will ensure the team succeeds and perform in the Gulf country.



“Ghana will again be represented at this year’s FIFA World Cup, this time in Qatar.



"This august house is expected to play a pivotal role in making sure players and technical team deliver to the expectations of Ghanaians.



"This is the time to right the wrongs that characterized the 2014 edition in Brazil. One which led to our early exit and brought so much shame and dishonor to Ghana football," he added.



Ghana, who have been housed in Group H will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.



Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.



Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.