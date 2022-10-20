2022 World Cup: It is an honour and a dream come true - Jojo Wollacott

Sports News of Thursday, 20 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Charlton Athletic FC goalkeeper, Jojo Wallocott, says playing against Ronaldo and representing Ghana at the World Cup is a dream come true.



The 26-year-old played a vital role in Ghana's road to qualification.



The Black Stars after failing to secure a place in the last edition in 2018 in Russia, the four-time African champions defeated Nigeria in a two-legged tie in March.



Ghana have been paired with Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in Group H.



"Yeah, yeah. It's obviously a big team, a big country, and big players. I am sure we will wrap up our preparations for the games," he told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.



"The magnitude of Ronaldo is the face of football ever known and recognized people say so the opportunity to play against them will be fantastic.



“The most important thing is to represent Ghana at the World Cup, that’s the ultimate goal and that’s a dream come true for me so we hope that when we get there we can be successful as possible,” he added.



Black Stars will kick off their campaign against Portugal at Stadium 974 on November 24, and face South Korea at Education City Stadium on November 28 before they close group matches with a date against Uruguay at Al Wakrah Sports Complex on December 2.