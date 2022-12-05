2022 World Cup: It changed the game - Daniel Amartey on penalty miss against Uruguay

Sports News of Monday, 5 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey believes the missed penalty by skipper Andre Ayew changed the game as they lost 2-0 to Uruguay in their final-round game at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



The Al Sadd forward missed a penalty in the 21st minute as his kick was saved by Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet following a foul on Mohammed Kudus.



Uruguay went on to win the game 2-0 thanks to goals from Giorgio de Arrascaeta in the 26th and 32nd minutes of the game, but it was not enough as both teams went out of the tournament.



"It changed the game. If we [had] scored, we would [have] gone ahead of them, but when he missed the penalty, they got their energy back… Our levels dropped.



"An early goal is most important, and if we had scored, they would have gone down," Amartey said in an interview with FIFA+.



Meanwhile, Otto Addo will leave his post as Black Stars coach at the end of this month.



The former Ghana star is expected to vacate his position as Ghana coach and return to Borussia Dortmund when his short-term contract expires at the end of December.