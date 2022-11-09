2022 World Cup: 'Intelligent' Black Stars technical team will prove critics wrong - CK Akonnor

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana coach, CK Akonnor, believes that the current technical team assembled to handle the Black Stars will lead the team to glory in the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Otto Addo, who is the head coach is heavily assisted by George Boateng and Didi Dramani.



Former Brighton and Newcastle United boss, Chris Hughton is in the mix as a technical advisor for the team.



Despite the team's poor performance in recent times, Akonnor believes the technical team will do magic with the team at the Mundial in Qatar.



“We have intelligent coaches and technical men to handle the players and I strongly believe that we can do something," the former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak gaffer told GHOne TV.



After a poor performance in Brazil in 2014, the Black Stars will aim to put up a better performance in Doha.



Ghana will open camp on November 10 in Abu Dhabi. The final squad will be named on November 14 by Otto Addo.



The Black Stars will engage Switzerland in a friendly game on November 17.



Ghana has been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.



The 22nd edition of the world's biggest tournament has been scheduled to kick off from November 20 to December 18.



