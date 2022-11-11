2022 World Cup: I'll continue to work hard no matter what happens - Kasim Adams

Sports News of Friday, 11 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Kasim Nuhu Adams says he will continue to work hard no matter the outcome of the Black Stars squad announcement.



The biggest soccer mundial has been scheduled for November and December this year, with 32 countries set to battle it out for the covetous trophy.



The on-loan Hoffenheim defender was named in the provisional 55 squad that was announced by the Ghana FA last Friday.



Meanwhile, Ghana coach Otto Addo is expected to name his final 26-man squad on Monday, November 14 for the mundial in the Asian country



Speaking after Basel’s 2-0 win over Luzern, the enterprising defender said, "I'll leave it to the coach, I should know tomorrow. No matter what comes out of it, I will continue to work hard on myself.



The Black Stars have been drawn in Group H alongside 2016 European champions Portugal, Asian giants South Korea and Uruguay.



Ghana will open their World Cup account against Portugal on November 24 before taking on Uruguay and South Korea respectively.