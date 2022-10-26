2022 World Cup: Government must resource Black Stars - Alban Bagbin

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin believes the state must resource the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Ghana have made a return to the Mundial having missed out on the last edition of the global showpiece hosted in Russia in 2018.



With the team set to open camping on November 10 in Abu Dhabi, Mr. Bagbin speaking on the floor of parliament on Wednesday reiterated that the Black Stars must be fully resourced by the state.



He however admitted that despite the economic challenges, the state must ensure the team is resourced ahead of the World Cup.



The Speaker added that he is confident the team is fully prepared to do the nation the honors at the tournament.



Ghana as part of their preparations will take on Switzerland in a friendly on November 17 before flying to Doha on November 19.



The Black Stars have been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.



Ghana are seeking to put up an improved performance at the Mundial after failing in Brazil in 2014.



The 22nd edition of the global showpiece has been scheduled to kick off from November 20 to December 18.