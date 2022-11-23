2022 World Cup: Ghanaians must support Black Stars to make history - Van Calebs

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 November 2022

Ghanaian traditional dance instructor, Van Calebs is backing the Black Stars to reach the semi-final of the 2022 World Cup.



The Black Stars will kick off their tournament on Thursday, November 24, 2022, against Portugal before taking South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.



Following the victory against Switzerland in a pre-tournament friendly, expectations are rife that the team will make history at the World Cup.



Van Calebs is quoted by GNA to have tipped the Black Stars to make history as the first African country to reach the last four of the global football festival.



He is confident that the current team will outdo the quarterfinals record set at the 2010 World Cup and give Africa a good representation at the tournament.



"I believe we have quality players that can progress to the quarterfinal stage and perhaps win the tournament. I know it is an ambitious target, but I expect the Black Stars to do well, and I wish them all the best," he said.



Turning his attention to the players, Van Caleb’s urged them to eschew selfishness and embrace unity, selflessness and discipline.



He noted that the above-stated qualities are what the team need to advance to the knockout phase and subsequently reach the semis.





He further appealed to Ghanaians to rally behind the team and give them the maximum support.



He hoped that on Thursday, the principal streets of cities in the country will be draped in the national colours as a show of support for the team.