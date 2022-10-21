2022 World Cup: Ghanaian trio named in Netherlands provisional squad

Sports News of Friday, 21 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal has included a Ghanaian trio of Brian Brobbey, Jeremie Frimpong and Memphis Depay in the 2022 World Cup provisional list.



The European powerhouse are housed in Group A against the host country, Qatar, Senegal and Ecuador.



The 2010 World Cup finalists are hoping to make a meaningful impact at the Mundial to be staged in the Asian country.



Ahead of the tournament, Netherlands have unveiled their provisional squad comprising players of Ghanaian descent, Brian Brobbey, Jeremie Frimpong and Memphis.



Frimpong, who plies his trade for Bayer Leverkusen has been in a rich vein of form, scoring four goals as a defender this season. It is not surprising he has earned a place on the national team.



His inclusion means, the right-back will not feature in his native country, Ghana.



Ajax forward Brian Brobbey has been impressive despite his limited game time at the club due to competition from compatriot Kudus Mohammed.



Meanwhile, Depay, who has already capped for the Netherlands has been included in the list despite his injury.



The 2022 World Cup tournament has been scheduled for November and December this year with 32 countries set to battle it out for the covetous trophy in the Asian country.



Watch the latest edition of Sports Check below



