2022 World Cup: Ghana's opponent South Korea arrive in Qatar

The South Korean national football team have arrived in Qatar three days before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The Taegeuk Warriors of Korea are heading into the 2nd edition with hopes of making it out of the group after failing to progress to the knockout phase in the 2018 Russia edition.



South Korea have been paired in Group H alongside Ghana, Portugal, and two-time FIFA World Cup champions Uruguay (1930 and 1950).



South Korea who will be staying at Le Meridien City Centre, will face off with Uruguay in their opening Group H match on Thursday, November 24, before taking on Portugal and Ghana.



The Taegeuk Warriors of South Korea will play all their three Group H matches against Uruguay, Ghana, and Portugal at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Doha.



