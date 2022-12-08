2022 World Cup: Ghana's group stage exit is not strange - GFA Exco member

Sports News of Thursday, 8 December 2022

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member Dr. Tony Aubynn has stated that the Black Stars' early exit from the 2022 World Cup is not unusual.



According to him, former champions like Germany and Uruguay were all eliminated in the first, hence Ghana's exit is not abnormal.



Speaking to Kumasi-based Akoma FM, Tony Aubynn said the Black Stars gave their all to achieve their target but football is unpredictable.



“We are out of the World Cup because it's football. Football is an unpredictable game, our players were determined to achieve the set target, likewise, other teams were also determined,”



“On the day, things didn't go the way we wanted and that is football for you. But our exit is not anything strange, much as it is a painful experience for all Ghanaians, Germany and Uruguay who are once champions of the competition all exited with us.”



Ghan, who needed at least a draw in their final group game against Uruguay to progress, fluffed the opportunity. They lost 2-0 and got kicked out of the competition.



The Black Stars exited with one win and two defeats.





