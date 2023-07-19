2022 World Cup: Ghana paid $80,000 for yellow cards – Henry Asante Twum

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum disclosed that the FA paid $80,000 for yellow cards accumulation during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The Black Stars performed below the bar and exited the tournament in the group stages with just a single win, losing 3-2 to, 2-0 to Portugal and Uruguay respectively, and winning 3-2 over South Korea.



According to Henry, each yellow card received came at a fee of $10,000 ad throughout Ghana’s campaign, the team accumulated eight yellow cards which sums up to $80,000.



Ghana received four yellow cards in the first game against Portugal with Kudus Mohammed, Andre Ayew, Alidu Seidu, and Inaki Williams going into the books of the referee.



In Ghana’s second group game against South Korea, Daniel Amartey and Tariq Lamptey were booked as well and two more were recorded from the last game against Uruguay which went to Alidu Seidu and Kamaldeen Sulemana.



Speaking to Angel TV, Henry said, “We paid$80,000 for yellow cards acquisition at the 2022 World Cup”.





The Black Stars will begin their campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup fifth appearance from November 2023 to November 2025.



The four-time African Champions have been pitted in Group I alongside Mali, Chad, Madagascar, Comoros, and Central African Republic for the World Cup qualifiers.



