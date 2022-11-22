2022 World Cup: Ghana must not focus on only Cristiano Ronaldo - Sammy Kuffour

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Former Ghana defender, Samuel Osei Kuffour has said that the Black Stars players will be doing a great disservice to themselves and the country if they focus sorely on Cristiano Ronaldo in the game against Portugal.



The Bayern Munich legend believes that the Portuguese have some very good players who can hurt every opponent with or without their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.



He, therefore, urged the Black Stars to keep an equally important eye on the likes of Bernardo Silva, Jao Felix, Bruno Fernandez, and Moutinho who constitute the spin of the Portugal team.



"I think we need to control our game and play to the best of our abilities but we shouldn't think about Ronaldo alone because they (Portugal) have some great players in the team as well."



"There is Bernardo Silva, Jao Felix, Bruno Fernandez, and Moutinho and they are all good. So the focus shouldn't be on Ronaldo but on the entire Portugal team and how we ourselves are going to approach the game."



He added that the Black Stars need to keep their eyes on the prize and concentrate for 90 minutes and that might pay off against the Portuguese.



"Because you can focus on Ronaldo and the other guys will punish you. We have to concentrate on the game and we have to be collective as a team and that might help us" Sammy Kuffour told the GFA media team.



The game between Ghana and Portugal will be played at Stadium 974 on Thursday, November 24, and there will be live commentary on GhanaWeb.



