2022 World Cup: Ghana might not qualify from group stage - Nii Odartey Lamptey

Sports News of Monday, 17 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international, Nii Odartey Lamptey, says he doubts the Black Stars will progress beyond the group stage of the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The West African country have made a return to the Mundial after failing to play in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018.



After a two-legged tie, the Black Stars secure qualification at the expense of Nigeria.



Speaking in a yet-to-be-televised interview on Prime Take, Odartey said Uruguay and Portugal have improved since the Black Stars last played them at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups respectively.



“When I saw the group [Ghana was drawn in], personally I wasn’t happy,” the 1991 FIFA Youth Best Player said.



“I would have preferred to be in a group that we have never played with them at the World Cup level before,” he added.



Odartey who revealed in the conversation he retired from the national team in 1996 due to player politics noted that playing familiar foes at the Mundial could be problematic for the 2010 World Cup quarterfinalist which has not improved to be at a level to compete against the best in the world.



“The reason is, football has grown in these countries. I look at Portugal now and they have improved massively since we last played them so playing them again for the second time at the World Cup will be a problem for us, likewise Uruguay.”



When quizzed has not improved, he said “we haven’t grown but I think we have materials that suggest we can grow.



“The technical team is an excellent group: Otto [Addo], Boateng [George], Chris [Hughton], Didi [Dramani], very good blend, but the problem is a young squad which has never played a competition like this before.



“Maybe, ten of them have been to the [African] Cup of Nations before, but how many of them have played together in a tournament?



“So, playing very experienced countries, both Uruguay and Portugal, for me it’s a problem. I pray that we cross the group on the stage.



“We have the quality to progress beyond the group stage but my only question mark is the teams that we are facing," he added.



Ghana has been housed in a group with Portugal, and Uruguay — two familiar opponents as the Black Stars last played them 2014 and 2010 World Cups, losing both, 2-1 against Portugal and via penalty shootout to Uruguay.



South Korea is the other group member for the tournament that starts on November 20.