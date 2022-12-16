2022 World Cup: Ghana could have done better - George Boateng

Sports News of Friday, 16 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Assistant coach of the Black Stars, George Boateng is confident that the future is bright for Ghana after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



According to him, although the Black Stars could have done more at the tournament in Qatar, the national team still did well regardless of the group stage exit.



Speaking to 3Sports, coach George Boateng said, “When you look at it we performed well as a team, well-enough in every game. If you look at the game against Portugal I thought the team was compact, everybody gave their all and we all know if the penalty wasn’t given then perhaps things could have been different. I thought the game against South Korea was outstanding, the players showed so much character in the game.”



The former Aston Villa U23 coach added, “If you looked at it overall we were the lowest-ranked team going to the World Cup but we did better than Denmark, Serbia, Iran, Coast Rica Saudi Arabia, and Qatar the host. So if you look at it we performed well enough.



Pitted in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ghana beat South Korea but lost to Portugal and Uruguay.



In the end, the three points were not enough to end the Black Stars to the knockout stage of the mundial.