2022 World Cup: Ghana coach Otto Addo to submit preliminary squad to FIFA today

Sports News of Friday, 21 October 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana coach Otto Addo has decided on his preliminary World Cup squad for 2022 and will submit it to FIFA on Friday, October 21, 2022.



FIFA informed participating teams that they could name up to 55 players in the preliminary squad, but Ghanasoccernet sources say Otto Addo will submit a list of 35 players.



Otto Addo's squad will eventually be reduced to between 23 and 26 players.



However, Otto Addo is not expected to publicly announce the preliminary squad, and some squads may remain unknown until the week before the tournament begins.



Otto Addo must submit Ghana's official squad to FIFA by November 13, just one week before the tournament begins. FIFA will then announce each nation's official squad the following day.



The Ghana coach is expected to announce his final squad of 26 players as soon as November 10, however.



Ghana will begin preparations in the first week of November, but a full house is expected in the second week, when all leagues will draw to a halt.



Ghana is scheduled to play one pre-World Cup match, against Switzerland, on November 17.



Ghana's tournament will kick off on November 24 with a crucial match against Group H favourites Portugal.



The Black Stars will then play South Korea on November 28 and Uruguay in their final group match on December 2.



The team's goal is to advance from the group stage and make it to the semi-finals for the first time.



However, due to the Black Stars' recent form, Ghanaians are sceptical of the team's chances, despite the inclusion of Inaki Williams, Mohammed Salisu, and others.



Since securing World Cup qualification at the expense of Nigeria in March, the Black Stars have only won two games. The victories came against lower-ranked opponents Madagascar and Nicaragua.



They struggled against Brazil, and Japan, who have never advanced past the round of 16 in the World Cup, annihilated the four-time African champions in the Kirin Cup in June.



Otto Addo's team drew with the Central African Republic and Chile, who will not be attending the tournament after finishing outside the top five in the South American qualifiers.