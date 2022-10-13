2022 World Cup: Ghana can do well in Qatar - Fred Pappoe

Sports News of Thursday, 13 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana Football Association [GFA] vice president, Fred Pappoe believes the Black Stars can excel at the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Ghana's performance recently has not been convincing after losing to Brazil and recording a narrow win against Nicaragua in the September international friendly.



Before the friendlies, Black Stars lost heavily to Japan and drew with Chile in the Kirin Cup.



However, Pappoe has backed the team to disprove the doubters in Qatar, where they will face Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in the group stage.



“Ghana can perform well at the World Cup. It’s all about preparations and so far with the friendlies Ghana have played the coaches must be in a position to do a proper evaluation.” Pappoe, who contested the 2019 GFA presidential elections, said on Kumasi-based Akoma FM.



The former Ghana Football Association Executive Council member also emphasized that Black Stars coach Otto Addo must get things right.



“It’s possible and I’m very hopeful that we can do well, and the coaches should be able to identify areas, where they think, must be strengthened, it could be new call-ups or getting other friendly games to correct the mistakes they have identified. It is not going to be easy, it takes hard work.”



“Looking at the precious groups that we progress with ie 2006 and 2010, surely we can repeat the same performance this time by having the right focus, atmosphere, and support from all Ghanaians, I believe we can progress.”



Ghana, who are in Group H will come up against Portugal, followed by a match against South Korea before the much-anticipated match against Uruguay.