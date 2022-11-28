2022 World Cup: Ghana aims for win against Korea to enhance qualification chances

Sports News of Monday, 28 November 2022

Source: GNA

The Black Stars of Ghana will face Group H counterparts, South Korea in a must-win match when they travel to the Education City Stadium on Monday, to grab their first win in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar.



The Stars after failing to pick a point against Portugal, following a 3-2 defeat would take up their chances of grabbing all three points against the Asian side to brighten their chances in the final group game.



Korea began their World Cup campaign on an impressive note after holding Uruguay to a goalless draw game to sit in second place, ahead of Uruguay and Ghana.



Both sides have met on four previous occasions in friendly matches, with Ghana emerging victors three times which makes them the favourites going into the clash.



The last meeting in 2014 saw Ghana hammer Korea 4-0, an emphatic win that would boost the confidence of Coach Addo’s charges.



Interaction with the players showed the players have put the opening match defeat behind them to go all out and clinch the much-needed three points at the expense of Taeguk Warriors of Korea.



Coach Otto Addo will possibly parade the likes of skipper Andre Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, and Inaki William against South Korea’s Son Heung-min, Kim Seung-Gyu, and Lee Kang-in who are in top form.



The odds favour Ghana to clinch the win having been the first African team to hit bag two goals despite losing, with Paulo Bento’s charges chasing their first goal of the tournament.



Though Bento is wary of the experience and quality in the Black Stars squad, Addo would need to devise a tactical approach to dispatch the Asian team and prevent an early exit from the competition.



The Tigers of Asia, rated 28th best team in the world, despite their attacking prowess with Totengham Hostspurs clinical finisher Hon-Heung-min leading the pack failed to post a shot on target for the second time in four World Cup games during the Uruguay stalemate, and Ghana certainly would capitalize on the deficiency to emerge victors.



The Black Stars after the South Korea clash would face Uruguay in their last Group stage clash, hoping to make it to the round of 16.