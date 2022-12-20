2022 World Cup: December 20 declared national holiday in Argentina

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 December 2022

Tuesday, December 20, has been declared a public holiday in Argentina to celebrate the country's 2022 FIFA World Cup victory.



Argentina on Sunday, December 18, defeated France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 drawn game in extra time to win their third FIFA World Cup trophy after 1978 and 1986.



Thousands of Argentines took to the street to celebrate the victory as the country suffered two successive defeats in the World Cup final (1990, 2014).



Lionel Messi is now the biggest beneficial of this victory as he is being immortalized for delivering the World Cup to his people.



The Barcelona legend has now entered the Argentina hall of Fame, following in the footsteps of Mario Kempes and Diogo Armando Maradona.



Celebrations across the country and among fans overseas will continue non-stop and the Argentine government declared Tuesday would be a bank holiday so that the entire country “can express their deepest joy for the national team.”



Argentina is now the 4th most successful country in the history of the World Cup after Brazil, Germany and Italy.



