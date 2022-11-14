2022 World Cup: Daniel-Kofi Kyereh reacts after making Ghana's final squad

Sports News of Monday, 14 November 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has shared his excitement after making the final 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar.



The 26-year-old was named in coach Otto Addo's team for the tournament which begins in Qatar on November 20.



Kyereh has been a key member of the Black Stars since making his debut in 2021, and will be expected to play an important role at the tournament.



"I am blessed, honoured and ready to represent my country Ghana at the World Cup 2022!," he wrote on Twitter.



His fitness has been in doubt after struggling to make Freiburg's team in the last two weeks due to illness.



However, he is expected to be fully fit for the upcoming competition in Qatar.



Ghana will face Portugal in their opening game on November 24, before engaging Asian giants South Korea four days later.



The Black Stars will have the opportunity to avenge the Uruguay defeat in 2010 when they face the South Americans in the final group game on December 2.



