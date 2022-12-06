2022 World Cup: Chris Hughton has a lot of experience and knowledge - Otto Addo

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars coach Otto Addo has stated that Chris Hughton's experience and knowledge are immense. The former manager of Brighton & Hove Albion was an essential but primarily unnoticed member of the coaching staff at the 2022 World Cup.



In his capacity as technical adviser, he maintained a low profile in Qatar, but there is no doubt that he was a vital member of Ghana's coaching setup.



"He's got a lot of experience and knowledge and he's always trying to give his best for the team," said coach Otto Addo



"We have a very good relationship. Chris Hughton is a very experienced coach," Addo added earlier this week.



"He takes a lot of things out of my head for me to concentrate on the team. And on the tactics, he's also given advice. We have good exchanges with him, but also with the other coaches like George Boateng and Didi Dramani,"



Otto Addo revealed that Chris Hughton aside from advising the team also inspected the team's hotel and took on other organizing duties.



"He was here to inspect the hotels. He was here to organise everything. He's done a great job so far and he's a big help to me,"