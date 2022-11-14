2022 World Cup: Celta Vigo congratulate defender Joseph Aidoo on Ghana call-up

Sports News of Monday, 14 November 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Celta Vigo have congratulated defender Joseph Aidoo on his selection to Ghana's squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Aidoo has been a key player for Celta Vigo, and the Spanish club are delighted with his inclusion in the Black Stars' 26-man squad.



Celta Vigo are extremely proud of the 27-year-old, who is the second Sky Blue player going to Qatar.



Black Stars are set to camp in Abu Dhabi, where they will play their final pre-tournament friendly against Switzerland on Thursday, November 17.



Ghana face Portugal in their World Cup opener on November 24. They are joined in Group H by South Korea and Uruguay.



The four-time African champions have set a semi-final target.



