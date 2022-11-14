You are here: HomeSports2022 11 14Article 1662140

Sports News of Monday, 14 November 2022

Disclaimer

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

2022 World Cup: Celta Vigo congratulate defender Joseph Aidoo on Ghana call-up

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Defender Joseph Aidoo Defender Joseph Aidoo

Celta Vigo have congratulated defender Joseph Aidoo on his selection to Ghana's squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Aidoo has been a key player for Celta Vigo, and the Spanish club are delighted with his inclusion in the Black Stars' 26-man squad.

Celta Vigo are extremely proud of the 27-year-old, who is the second Sky Blue player going to Qatar.

Black Stars are set to camp in Abu Dhabi, where they will play their final pre-tournament friendly against Switzerland on Thursday, November 17.

Ghana face Portugal in their World Cup opener on November 24. They are joined in Group H by South Korea and Uruguay.

The four-time African champions have set a semi-final target.



Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show below